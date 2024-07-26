Boy left with severe injuries after violent group attack in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A boy has been left with severe injuries after violent group attack in Leamington.

Warwickshire Police said the incident took place near Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Newbold Terrace East.

It is reported that between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on July 22, a group of between eight and 15 boys ranging from aged aged 12 to 18 were involved in serious violence against two boys of similar age.

The attack has left one boy with severe injuries including major swelling and bruising to his face and body.

Police are appealing for information.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

If anyone saw the incident happen or has information that could help the investigation, they should contact Warwickshire Police.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.

Information can be reported at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

Anyone reporting information should quote incident 317 of July 22 and the investigating officer is DC 1581 Cresswell.