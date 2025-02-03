Boy suffers serious leg injuries in hit-and-run crash near Rugby - car found abandoned

A teenage boy suffered serious leg injuries in a hit-and-run crash near Long Itchington.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a moped on the A423 Southam Road, at the junction with Stockton Road, at around 10.45pm on Saturday (February 1).

Warwickshire Police said: "The rider of the moped, a 17-year-old boy, sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Fiesta left the scene of the collision and was found abandoned a short time later.

"If anyone witnessed the incident or has any doorbell or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 375 of 1 February 2025."