Boy suffers serious leg injuries in hit-and-run crash near Rugby - car found abandoned
A teenage boy suffered serious leg injuries in a hit-and-run crash near Long Itchington.
The collision involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a moped on the A423 Southam Road, at the junction with Stockton Road, at around 10.45pm on Saturday (February 1).
Warwickshire Police said: "The rider of the moped, a 17-year-old boy, sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital.
"The Fiesta left the scene of the collision and was found abandoned a short time later.
"If anyone witnessed the incident or has any doorbell or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 375 of 1 February 2025."