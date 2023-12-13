Brave member of public detains suspected drink driver after crash in Leamington

A 37-year-old woman from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A brave member of the public detained a suspected drink driver after she crashed in Leamington.

Warwickshire Police said a 37-year-old woman from Leamington was arrested at 8.40pm on December 8 on suspicion of drink driving in Lillington Avenue, Leamington after she was involved in a collision with a parked car.

A police spokesperson said: "She was detained at the location by a member of the public. She failed a roadside breath test and was later charged to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on January 26."

In a separate incident, a 61-year-old man from Leamington was arrested at 1.20am on December 9 on suspicion of drink driving in Clemens Street, Leamington. Police were called by CCTV operators who were concerned about a man's driving in High Street.

Officers stopped the vehicle and the driver failed a roadside breath test. He is due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates on January 19.

These are just some of the many arrests made by Warwickshire Police as the step up their campaign against drink driving during the Christmas period.

Sergeant Simon Dalby said “As well as putting themselves at risk, drink and drug drivers put law abiding road users at an increased risk of harm and will not be tolerated.

“92 per cent of people think drink driving is unacceptable and this is reflected in the high number of calls from CCTV operators, businesses and members of the public who are calling the police because they are concerned that someone may be drinking and driving. These calls are leading to a growing number of arrests and we are continuing to encourage people to report the details of suspected drink or drug drivers to police by calling 101 or in an emergency 999.

“Those arrested are currently getting court dates in mid-January and this will be hanging over them over Christmas and the New Year.