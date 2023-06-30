Brave members of the public detain suspected drink driver after crash in Rugby

Members of the public managed to detain a suspected drink driver in Rugby last night (Thursday).

Police arrived at the scene of a collision in Eastlands Road to find a 34-year-old man being held at the scene.

He was arrested and, as of this morning (Friday) he remains in custody.

Rugby police said: "A big well done to the good citizens who last night detained a suspected drink driver after a collision on Eastlands Road.

"We're very proud of the Rugbeians who acted quickly and reasonably to help to keep our community safe.

"We're not advocating that you all go out and attempt to detain people committing offences. But we appreciate that at times members of the public play just as an important role in protecting their community as we do.

