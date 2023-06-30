Brave members of the public detain suspected drink driver after crash in Rugby

Members of the public managed to detain a suspected drink driver in Rugby last night (Thursday).
Police arrived at the scene of a collision in Eastlands Road to find a 34-year-old man being held at the scene.
He was arrested and, as of this morning (Friday) he remains in custody.
Rugby police said: "A big well done to the good citizens who last night detained a suspected drink driver after a collision on Eastlands Road.
"We're very proud of the Rugbeians who acted quickly and reasonably to help to keep our community safe.
"We're not advocating that you all go out and attempt to detain people committing offences. But we appreciate that at times members of the public play just as an important role in protecting their community as we do.
They went on to say: "We're reminded of the words of Sir Robert Peel 'The police are the public and that the public are the police, the police being only members of the public who are paid to give full-time attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interests of community welfare and existence'."