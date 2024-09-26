Brave members of the public intervene to help woman during altercation in south Warwickshire
The suspect managed to escape but police have now arrested a woman in her twenties on suspicion of assault following a disturbance on Meadow Road, Alcester.
At around 8.55am officers received reports of an altercation between two women taking place.
Warwickshire Police said: "Several members of the public bravely tried to intervene but the suspect made off quickly.
"Officers then arrested the woman at her home address and she remains in custody at this time."
Alcester Sergeant David Ebbs said: “We understand the public will have been left shocked and concerned after this morning’s incident.
“We hope they are reassured by our swift action and residents can expect to see boosted patrols in the coming days.”
Any witnesses are asked to call 101, citing incident number 81 of 26 September.