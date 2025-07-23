A dog has been put down after it killed a small dog and attacked a person in Rugby.

Neighbours bravely jumped in to try to stop it - but sadly the young dog died from her injuries after the attack, which happened in front of her family, including two children.

Residents in Cawston said the community has been calling for action following a series of attacks by the same group of dogs.

And during the latest incident on Tuesday July 22, armed police were called to the area - but some said their actions of both the police and council were "too little, too late".

Winnie was sadly killed after the attack.

Videos seen by the Rugby Advertiser show dogs running loose and then loud screams off camera.

The four-year-old dog named Winnie was rushed to the vet but sadly she did not make it through the surgery.

Warwickshire Police confirmed today (Wednesday) that a dog - a Cane Corso/Staffy cross - was seized and later euthanised.

However, residents said the latest attack should never have been allowed to happen as the owner had already received an official warning following previous attacks.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "We have received reports of dog incidents in Cawston recently and, on each occasion, we have attended quickly to ensure everyone's safety.

"Yesterday we received another report. This time an attack on a person had been disclosed. When a person is harmed by a dog a crime is committed and so we used our powers to seize the dog and it has now been euthanised."

The Cawston Neighbourhood Watch said: "Our thoughts and prayers are not only with Winnie, she leaves behind a traumatised family including two young children that witnessed the whole thing. Her owners injuries will heal but the trauma and the memory of this awful situation will not.

"Please, please if you witnessed it, log it with 101. Or report online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

"Every report builds a case to ensure a prosecution. We all need Cawston to be a safe place to walk with our children and animals.

"Her family also want to express their gratitude and thanks to the people that risked their own safety and helped her and Winnie last night. Heroes, everyone of you."