Brave Nuneaton father and son stood up to burglars armed with metal bar and knife

A Nuneaton man stood up to three burglars who he found in his home armed with a knife and a metal bar.

Simon Milburn, Andrew Barnes, and William Woodcock have been jailed for aggravated burglary after the incident in Ashwood Road.

They arrived at the house at around 3.10am in the morning of July 10 2023.

After damaging the doors and windows to gain entry, the three men – armed with a metal bar and a knife - entered and stole a mobile phone and a wallet.

The residents of the house had called 999 to alert the police to the burglary.

The three men then came face-to-face with the resident at the top of the stairs and attempted to intimidate him into handing over his property.

He managed to disarm the first male who was carrying a metal bar and, along with his son, proceeded to chase the three men out of the house.

Milburn, Barnes, and Woodcock escaped the scene in a waiting Vauxhall Corsa.

They were arrested shortly afterwards at 3.30am.

Simon Milburn, 37 of Dorlecote Court in Nuneaton, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison for aggravated burglary, driving while disqualified, and driving while over the legal limit for alcohol.

He has also been given a three-year disqualification from having a driving licence.

Andrew Barnes, 34, of Tudor Road in Nuneaton, has been sentenced to five years and four months in prison for aggravated burglary and possession of cocaine.

William Woodcock, 39 of no fixed address, has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison for aggravated burglary.

Milburn, Barnes, and Woodcock are all also required to pay a victims’ surcharge of £228.

Investigating officer DC Taran Bhamra said: “Milburn, Barnes, and Woodcock put their efforts towards breaking into houses and taking what isn’t theirs rather than contributing to society.

“We would like to commend the bravery of the residents who called the police as soon as they knew a burglary was taking place, allowing us to respond quickly and catch them less than 20 minutes after the crime.

“These three men met their match that night, and we hope that when they are released from prison, they might consider re-evaluating their life choices for the better.”