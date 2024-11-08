Brave off-duty officer jumps in to help her colleages - despite being in Warwick A&E with her two-week-old baby

Proving that a police officer is never off-duty, PC Kayleigh Macdonald was at Warwick Hospital with her two-week old baby when she intervened to support two officers who had been assaulted by a woman they’d accompanied to hospital for treatment.

She helped to detain the woman and keep other patients and hospital staff safe.

PC Macdonald was one of more than 70 officers and staff recognised with an award at the force’s Commendation Ceremony this week.

Talking about the incident in February, Warwickshire Police said: "Despite being off duty, on maternity leave and without any protective equipment, Kayleigh made the difficult decision to intervene and gave her support to safeguard the individual and protect the welfare of other patients and families awaiting care. In the process, Kayleigh received an injury to her leg."

PC Kayleigh Macdonald (photo: Warwickshire Police).

At the event, Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith shared how very proud he was to recognise the very best of the force alongside heroic members of the public too.

The Chief Constable presented awards for courageous acts, recognising good work and congratulating members of the workforce for 'outstanding contributions to providing efficient and effective first-class professional services to Warwickshire Police and our communities'.

Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “We’ve heard of the bravery of those who have confronted and contained serious violence.

“We also pay tribute to those who conduct painstaking investigations, bringing justice to those who need it most.

“My takeaway is that there is a remarkable bond between our police force and our communities. The selflessness displayed here reminds us that true partnership is built upon trust and respect.”