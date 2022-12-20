Brave passers-by restrain violent driver who tried to assault police officers near Warwick
Brave passers-by restrained a violent driver who tried to assault police officers.
By The Newsroom
4 hours ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 4:14pm
The man was stopped on the A46 at Budbrooke after officers noticed that his vehicle's tinted windows were so dark that they were not allowing any light through.
But that seemed to anger the driver who turned violent and had to be restrained by police and some very helpful members of the public.
The man was arrested and his vehicle was seized for being in a dangerous condition.
"Some things will never fail to amaze us," said Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit.