Brave police officer climbs into moving HGV on Warwickshire motorway as occupants jump from vehicle

A brave police officer climbed into a moving HGV on a Warwickshire motorway as the occupants jumped from the vehicle during a dramatic chase last night (Tuesday).

The officer from Warwickshire Police's OPU unit managed to stop the lorry safely, stopping what could have been a dangerous crash.

But the suspects managed to run across the opposite carriageway and escape.

When Warwickshire Police opened up the back of the vehicle, they found about 1,000 boxes of dental products which had just been stolen from another vehicle at a nearby motorway services.

The vehicle itself was later found to be stolen, bearing cloned plates, had numerous tools, items, paperwork for going equipped for theft.

The drama started when officers at OPU Warwickshire officers were patrolling the motorway services throughout the night.

A spokesperson for the unit said: "They sighted a HGV leaving and for several reasons quickly suspected something was afoot and decided to follow it as discreetly as that which is possible in a fluorescent estate car.

"Whilst conducting checks and requesting back up, air support, dog support and cross border assistance, the HGV occupants suddenly made their move.

"The HGV moved to the outside lane and four occupants leaped from the cab of the moving vehicle and ran across the opposing carriageway. Our professional officers immediately stopped the traffic, one brave officer ran to the still moving HGV, climbed in and stopped the vehicle safely.

