Brave van driver nearly run over after trying to stop thief in Leamington

The thief managed to get away with the van, which contains lots of gardening tools

By Phil Hibble
Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:20 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:29 pm

A van driver was nearly run over as he tried to stop a thief stealing his vehicle in Leamington.

Mark Pavier, from the gardening company Ground Control, saw the offender stealing his van and did his best to stop them.

But they got away with the vehicle, which contained lots of gardening tools.

The van that was stolen. Anyone with any information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101.

The incident happened near Screwfix in Leamington at about 12pm today (Friday).

Anyone with any information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101.