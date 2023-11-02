Register
Brazen thieves steal white van in front of shoppers on Leamington's Parade

Police are appealing for witnesses
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 17:13 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 17:13 GMT
Brazen thieves stole a white van in front of shoppers on Leamington's Parade.

The theft took place outside the Co-op at around 12noon yesterday (Wednesday November 1) and police are appealing for witnesses.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should ring Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 133 of 1 November 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.