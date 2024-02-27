Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police remain at the scene of a serious alleged incident of assault in Hillmorton.

Officers are gathering evidence at the address in Featherbed Lane.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating a serious alleged incident of assault leading to GBH which reportedly took place on Featherbed Lane on 26 February around 10.30pm.

The incident took place in Featherbed Lane. Picture: Google Street View.

“Officers will be on the scene to gather evidence and a scene guard may remain in place for some time.”

"A 29-year-old man from Rugby has been arrested following this incident and remains in custody.

“If you witnessed anything in relation to this incident, contact us citing Incident 381 of 26 February 2024: online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report by phone on 101 or anonymously on 0800 555 111.”