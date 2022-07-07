Burglar jailed for breaking into four homes in Warwick and Leamington in the space of a few hours

A burglar has been jailed for breaking into four properties in Warwick and Leamington in the space of a few hours.

Stephen Ewart stole car keys, wallets, credit cards and money as he targeted the houses in the middle of the night.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he was arrested within hours and was later charged.

Stephen Ewart stole car keys, wallets, credit cards and money as he targeted the houses in the middle of the night.

The 37-year-old, of Everdon Road, Coventry, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday June 28 where he was sentenced to 13 months in jail for four counts of burglary.

Warwickshire Police said Ewart 'showed a complete disregard for the property and wellbeing of the victims in this case'.

The burglaries took place at properties in Warwick and Leamington in the early hours of Sunday June 19.

Following the sentencing, Det Sgt Jenny Baker from Leamington CID said: “The impact of dwelling burglaries is long lasting and should not be underestimated. To have someone break into your home, a place where you should feel safe is distressing.

Stephen Ewart stole car keys, wallets, credit cards and money as he targeted the houses in the middle of the night.

"It is not only the financial implications of the offences but the emotional trauma that can have devastating effects on the lives of people within our community.

"Ewart showed a complete disregard for the property and wellbeing of the victims in this case.