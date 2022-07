Between 11pm last night (July 24) and 3am this morning (July 25), a car key was stolen from a property in Hughes Road.

A white Mercedes AMG was then stolen from the driveway.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or who may have dashcam or doorbell footage in this area.

Police are appealing for witnesses