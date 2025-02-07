Burglars climb onto roof and smash upstairs window at Kenilworth home - but flee empty-handed after occupants hear them

Burglars climbed onto a roof and smashed an upstairs window - but fled empty-handed after the occupants heard them trying to get into the house.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm yesterday (Thursday February 6) at a property in Leamington Road, Kenilworth.

Police said that the offenders initially tried to gain entry through the conservatory door, but then climbed onto a roof to try an upstairs window.

However, the occupants heard them smash the window and burglars fled the scene without gaining access to the house.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for information.

If you have information call/email Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team on 01926 684404 or email [email protected] (quote crime reference 23/5322/25). Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.