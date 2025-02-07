Burglars climb onto roof and smash upstairs window at Kenilworth home - but flee empty-handed after occupants hear them
Burglars climbed onto a roof and smashed an upstairs window - but fled empty-handed after the occupants heard them trying to get into the house.
The incident happened at around 6.30pm yesterday (Thursday February 6) at a property in Leamington Road, Kenilworth.
Police said that the offenders initially tried to gain entry through the conservatory door, but then climbed onto a roof to try an upstairs window.
However, the occupants heard them smash the window and burglars fled the scene without gaining access to the house.
If you have information call/email Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team on 01926 684404 or email [email protected] (quote crime reference 23/5322/25). Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.