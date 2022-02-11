Burglars smash their way into south Warwickshire post office - but business vows 'we won't let them beat us'

Burglars smashed their way into a south Warwickshire post office in the early hours of the morning.

Burglars smashed their way into a south Warwickshire post office in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

But the business said that they 'won't let them beat us or deter us from serving our loyal customers as soon as possible'.

Newbold On Stour Village stores and Post office will be closed today due to the damage caused by the burglars.

"They caused more damage than what they actually took," said the post office on social media.

"If anyone in the village has any CCTV on the outside of their house please can you see if you spotted a vehicle at approximately 2am -2.30 am and forward to me or the police.