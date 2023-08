It is believed the suspects used a white car and a motorbike

Police are appealing for information after burglars stole a BMW from a property in Stretton-On-Dunsmore.

It is believed the suspects used a white car and a motorbike when they took the silver BMW estate at about 7.10pm yesterday (Wednesday August 9).

Investigating officer DC 675 Hammond would like to hear from any witnesses with any information or dash cam footage.