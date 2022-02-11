Burglars steal safe after breaking into car wash business in south Warwickshire

Burglars have stolen a safe after breaking into a car wash business in south Warwickshire.
The break-in happened at 9.45pm on February 9 at Shipston Hand Car Wash in Campden Road, Shipston-on-Stour.
A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "Suspects forced entry and stole the safe which contained cash. Enquiries are ongoing."
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting the incident number 56 of 10 Feb.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.