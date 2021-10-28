Burglars try to break into Kenilworth home - but run away after activating the security systems

Burglars tried to break into a Kenilworth home in the early hours of the morning.
The householder was alerted by security systems which caused the offenders to run away without breaking in.
The incident happened between midnight and 1am on Wednesday October 27.
Police said that this highlights the benefits of having security measures in place. They added: "The offenders have climbed a rear gate/wall and tried to force the rear door in an attempt to break into a property situated at John O'Gaunt Road, Kenilworth.
"If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious, or have any information related to this incident the please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111. This is incident 69 of 27 October 2021."