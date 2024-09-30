Call 999 if you see Nuneaton man wanted for assault and criminal damage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Nuneaton man is wanted in connection with an incident of assault and criminal damage.

Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a £1,000 reward for information leading to 27-year-old Carlton Gray after the incident on Saturday.

Gray has links with the area and officers are asking anyone who sees him to call 999 straight away, citing crime reference 23/41452/24.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or visit Report a crime | Warwickshire Police citing the same crime reference number.

You must ask for a reward code when you initially contact the charity either via their website or when you call 0800 555 111.