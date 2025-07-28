Call 999 if you see wanted man who has links to Rugby
Police are urging people to call 999 if they see this wanted man who has links to Rugby.
Curtis Holland, 29, also known as Curtis Petkovic, has a medium build and is around 6ft tall.
He has short brown hair, and tattoos on his arm and wrist. He may wear glasses.
He has also has links to Daventry, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Birmingham.
Police are appealing for anyone has information on his whereabouts to get in touch by calling 101 quoting 23N5/11876/25. If you see him, call 999.