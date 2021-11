Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary which happened overnight between Saturday November 13 and Sunday November 14 at Whitemoor Fish Bar, Whitemoor Road, Kenilworth.

Callous burglars smashed the front door of a Kenilworth chip shop and stole money from its charity collection boxes.

The offenders the stole the contents of a Myton Hospice charity collection box