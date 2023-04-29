Register
Can you help police to find 80-year-old Rugby woman Linda Morris

Linda Morris was last seen walking her light brown Lakeland terrier at 9.30am on Addison Road this morning (Saturday April 29) and officers are concerned for her welfare.

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Apr 2023, 22:33 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 22:33 BST

Officers are asking for anyone who has seen a missing 80-year-old Rugby woman to get in touch immediately.

Linda Morris was last seen walking her light brown Lakeland terrier at 9.30am on Addison Road this morning, April 29, and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Can you help Warwickshire Police to find 80-year-old Linda Morris from Rugby who has been missing since this morning (Saturday April 29).

She is described as having long, grey hair, of slim build and around 5’4” tall.

Linda is believed to be wearing a blue jacket with red/brown cord trousers.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 101, citing incident 187 of April 29.