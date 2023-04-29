Linda Morris was last seen walking her light brown Lakeland terrier at 9.30am on Addison Road this morning (Saturday April 29) and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Officers are asking for anyone who has seen a missing 80-year-old Rugby woman to get in touch immediately.

Linda Morris was last seen walking her light brown Lakeland terrier at 9.30am on Addison Road this morning, April 29, and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can you help Warwickshire Police to find 80-year-old Linda Morris from Rugby who has been missing since this morning (Saturday April 29).

She is described as having long, grey hair, of slim build and around 5’4” tall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Linda is believed to be wearing a blue jacket with red/brown cord trousers.