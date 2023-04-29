Officers are asking for anyone who has seen a missing 80-year-old Rugby woman to get in touch immediately.
Linda Morris was last seen walking her light brown Lakeland terrier at 9.30am on Addison Road this morning, April 29, and officers are concerned for her welfare.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She is described as having long, grey hair, of slim build and around 5’4” tall.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Linda is believed to be wearing a blue jacket with red/brown cord trousers.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 101, citing incident 187 of April 29.