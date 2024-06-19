Can you help? Warwickshire Police want to speak to this man in relation to assault at Rugby pub

Officers investigating an assault in a Rugby pub earlier this year have identified a man they would like to speak with as they believe he could assist with enquiries.

The assault happened at a pub on Hillmorton’s School Street on March 31 and left a woman with a cut to her leg.

Officers believe Will McCarron [pictured], who is described as being in his thirties and around 5 feet 7 inches tall, could be able to assist with enquiries.

PC Matt Smith said: “We have used other means to try to make contact with Mr McCarron but these have so far been unsuccessful.

“We will continue to make enquiries for as long as is required – but we are now publicly asking for anyone with information on Mr McCarron’s whereabouts to get in touch with us.

“I would also ask that if Mr McCarron is reading this, he gets in touch with us as soon as possible – as we will need to speak with him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report citing incident 357 of March 31.