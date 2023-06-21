Register
Cannabis and cash seized in Rugby house raid

Man, 24, arrested
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:51 BST

Cannabis and cash were seized when police raided a house in Rugby.

The operation unfolded after officers from Rugby Proactive CID arrested a man after spotting a suspected drug deal yesterday (Tuesday).

Following the suspected deal, officers raided a house in Seymour Road and seized cannabis and cash, to a value of £2k. The 24-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The man has been arrested.

