Cannabis factory discovered in Kenilworth put community in danger due to dodgy wiring inside​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Police said the the property was a serious fire hazard

By Phil Hibble
Friday, 6th May 2022, 8:12 am
A cannabis factory discovered in Kenilworth could have put others in danger due to the dodgy wiring inside.

Warwickshire Police said the owners of the property had conducted dangerous alterations to the electrics inside the property, which posed a fire hazard.

Officers did not say which street the factory was on but just said that it was residential property in Kenilworth.

They found about 150 cannabis plants inside along with hydroponic equipment - but no one was found inside the house.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "Offender(s) had conducted dangerous alterations to the electrics inside the property, which posed a fire hazard.

"All plants and equipment were seized and have been sent for destruction. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Aside from the illegalities of cannabis, offender(s) posed a serious risk to persons in the community should their electrical 'alterations' have caused a fire. The property has since been made safe."

