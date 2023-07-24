Cannabis farmer jailed after police find 200 plants during drugs raid in Warwick

Officers went to the property in June.

A Cannabis farmer has been jailed after police found around 200 plants during drugs raid at a property in Warwick.

Enfrid Mertika, a 31-year-old man of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after a guilty plea for production of cannabis following a raid in Warwick.

On June 15, officers attended Brese Avenue in Warwick to investigate reports of a potential cannabis grow at the address.

Enfrid Mertika, a 31-year-old man of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after a guilty plea for production of cannabis following a raid in Warwick. Photos supplied by Warwickshire Police

The smell of cannabis was strong around the building, and fans were heard inside the property.

On knocking the door, the officers heard movement inside the building, and utilised powers under Section 17 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 to enter.

Mertika was later found upstairs, hiding in a room surrounded by cannabis plants. He was arrested at 5pm.

Around 200 plants were discovered in the house, which had been kitted out with equipment like a water tank and hose system, high-voltage lights, and an industrial fan and filter system.

Officers found 200 plants at the property in Warwick. Photos supplied by Warwickshire Police

A notebook containing references to the growing of cannabis was also found on site, and the electricity meter had been bypassed, necessitating a callout from the energy company.

In Mertika’s interview, he was asked whether he was being made to operate the cannabis grow against his will, to which he responded “yes”.

Detective Constable Rapkins of Rugby Proactive CID said “We’re pleased with the end result of this case – the closure of cannabis grows like this has a serious impact on the ability of organised crime groups to operate financially.

“Those who see cannabis cultivation as a relatively minor evil should not lose sight of the fact that large-scale grows are often manned by people who have been trafficked abroad, made to live in poor conditions, and exist under the threat of violence from organised crime groups.

Around 200 plants were discovered in the house, which had also been kitted out with equipment. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

“Across Warwickshire, we’ve been able to mount an effective strategy against these types of operation, with several successful warrants executed over the past couple of months.

“This is thanks to the amazing work of officers on the ground, as well as the community intelligence we receive from residents who are sick of the problems that organised crime causes in their areas.”