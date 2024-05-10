Cannabis plants worth £1million discovered in drugs raid helped by Rugby Police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four men have been jailed after cannabis plants worth £1million were discovered in a drugs raid helped by Rugby Police.

More than 1,800 plants were discovered during the swoop at an industrial unit in Exhall.

Dien Phan, 47, of no fixed abode, is believed to have been the ringleader of the group.

He was jailed for four years and two months after pleading guilty to the production of cannabis.

The cannabis factory.

Suu Lo, 51; Tan Tran, 23; and Son Hoang, 32, all of no fixed abode, were each jailed for two years and eight months after being found guilty of production of cannabis.

When officers searched the unit in October last year, they found it had been converted into 17 different rooms each containing cannabis at different stages of maturity.

There was also an area with beds and a makeshift kitchen where they believe three of the offenders had been living.

Phan and Lo were both arrested when officers raided the building. Tran and Hoang were both found a short time later hiding in a partition in a wall.

Detective Constable Matt Rapkins from Warwickshire Police Serious and Organised Crime Unit said: “I am extremely pleased to take this large amount of cannabis off the streets.

"This was a joint effort between officers from Rugby Serious and Organised Crime Team and the Nuneaton and Bedworth safer neighbourhood team.

“Some people might consider cannabis as a minor problem. The people at the heart of these cannabis grows however make lots of money through the exploitation of vulnerable people which then funds organised crime.

“This will have made a huge disruption to the criminals involved in growing cannabis.