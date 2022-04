The car chase ended in with the car abandoned in a field but the driver was caught nearby. Photo: Warwickshire Police

Police reported on Saturday that they spotted a Ford Focus in Nuneaton, which checks confirmed was cloned and on false number plates.

The driver made off at speed and police chased it towards Fillongley, where it crashed in Park Lane, going through a gate into a field.

The driver ran off but was arrested in Lamp Lane for driving whilst disqualified, no insurance and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.