Car seized by police in Leamington had been sold to its current owner without them knowing it was stolen

Police have seized a car in Leamington yesterday (Wednesday) which had been sold to its current owner without them knowing it was stolen.
Checks carried out by officers from the Warwickshire Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) showed that the Fiat 500 was stolen in Birmingham last year.
It had been purchased by an innocent party and was displaying false plates.
In a separate incident on the same night, police also seized a car on the A45 near Ryton Upon Dunsmore.
The driver had no insurance and no driving licence and has been reported to court.