Car seized by police in Leamington had been sold to its current owner without them knowing it was stolen

Police have seized a car in Leamington yesterday (Wednesday) which had been sold to its current owner without them knowing it was stolen.

Checks carried out by officers from the Warwickshire Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) showed that the Fiat 500 was stolen in Birmingham last year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had been purchased by an innocent party and was displaying false plates.

The stolen car seized by officers from Warwickshire OPU. Image courtesy of Warwickshire OPU.

In a separate incident on the same night, police also seized a car on the A45 near Ryton Upon Dunsmore.