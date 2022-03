This silver car has been seized by police near Lutterworth this morning (Friday).

This silver car has been seized by police near Lutterworth this morning (Friday).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle was stop-checked by Lutterworth-based officers.

And it was found to have been untaxed for six months since last September.