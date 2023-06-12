Police are investigating a suspected arson in Warwick.
Officers were called to a car on fire on Bromage Drive around 3.25am on Saturday June 3, and although the fire was put out, it is believed it was started deliberately.
Warwickshire Police are now looking for witnesses.
Anyone who was in the area, has CCTV/doorbell footage or saw anyone acting suspiciously is asked to get in touch by calling 101 or going to https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ quoting 37 of June 3.