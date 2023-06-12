Register
Car set on fire in Warwick – police believe it was arson and are appealing for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST

Police are investigating a suspected arson in Warwick.

Officers were called to a car on fire on Bromage Drive around 3.25am on Saturday June 3, and although the fire was put out, it is believed it was started deliberately.

Warwickshire Police are now looking for witnesses.

Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV/ doorbell footage
Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV/ doorbell footage
Anyone who was in the area, has CCTV/doorbell footage or saw anyone acting suspiciously is asked to get in touch by calling 101 or going to https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ quoting 37 of June 3.