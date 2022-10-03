The car was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

A car that was taken off the road has been spotted in Rugby - and seized by police again.

PC Warren was on routine patrol when he came across the car previously seized by him for document offences.

After speaking with the driver, it came to light that he was not insured to drive the vehicle.

The car was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act. PC Warren said: "While some may think this is a victimless crime, people who drive vehicles without insurance affect us all, adding around £15-£30 to your premium.

