Car thief jailed after crashing stolen Range Rover during police chase in Kenilworth

Jobrul Hassan. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

A car thief has been jailed after he crashed a Range Rover during a police chase, shortly after stealing it from Kenilworth.

The owner of the vehicle was alerted to the theft by a tracking company shortly after it was stolen from Highland Road in the early hours of May 17.

Police were alerted and within five minutes they spotted the vehicle in Upper Rosemary Hill. As the officers attempted to bring the car to a stop it collided with a wall.

The car after it crashed. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Jobrul Hassan, 40, was arrested at the scene.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court, Hassan, of Primrose Croft, Hall Green, Birmingham was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to theft, aggravated vehicle taking and driving while disqualified. He was also banned form driving for three years and 11 months.

Detective Constable Christopher Pitt from Warwickshire Police Proactive CID said: “The prompt response by police led to the vehicle being quickly located and Hassan being arrested.

“Hassan showed complete disregard for the safety of others and can count himself very lucky nobody was seriously injured or worse.”

Police believe Hassan had a accomplice who fled the scene of the crash and is yet to be identified.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 31 of May 17.