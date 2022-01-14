Car towed after 'inconsiderate' driver parked their vehicle across someone's drive in Warwick

A car has been towed after the driver parked their vehicle across someone's drive in Warwick.
The motorist left their car next to a dropped kerb and blocked the resident of a nearby home from getting their car off their drive.
Police said they were 'left with no choice' but to tow the car.
A spokesperson for Warwick Police said: "There is a reason why people pay a lot of money to Warwick District Council to have a dropped curb. It's so they can have easy access off their driveways.
"So when this inconsiderate motorist blocked someone from getting off their drive, we are left with no choice but to get it towed."