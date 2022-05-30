Car vandalised in front of shocked onlookers in Leamington - police want witnesses to come forward

A car was vandalised in front of shocked onlookers in Leamington - and police want witnesses to come forward.
At around 1.10pm on Saturday, a red Mazda 3 was damaged in Gloucester Street.
A 22-year-old man from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "It’s believed multiple people may have witnessed the incident take place. If anyone has any information or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 191 of 28 May 2022.
"Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."