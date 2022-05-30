Car vandalised in front of shocked onlookers in Leamington - police want witnesses to come forward

A car was vandalised in front of shocked onlookers in Leamington - and police want witnesses to come forward.

At around 1.10pm on Saturday, a red Mazda 3 was damaged in Gloucester Street.

A 22-year-old man from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "It’s believed multiple people may have witnessed the incident take place. If anyone has any information or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 191 of 28 May 2022.