A caravan stolen in Dunchurch was recovered just three hours after it was taken, thanks to an eagle-eyed passer-by.

The vigilant member of the public spotted it and informed the police of its location, just over the Warwickshire border into Leicestershire.

Soon after, officers found the abandoned caravan and managed to get it back to its owners.

The theft happened yesterday afternoon (Sunday). Warwickshire Police praised their colleagues in Leicestershire and the person who spotted the caravan. "Top job by all involved," they added.