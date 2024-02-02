Register
Carer jailed for fraud after targeting vulnerable people in Warwick in her care

Three people were targeted.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:32 GMT
A carer has been jailed for fraud after she targeted vulnerable people in her care.

The offending came to light when a woman from Warwick contacted police to say she believed her carer, Amie Swinbourne, had used her bank card to order items for herself online.

The concerns arose when the victim’s bank contacted her to report suspicious activity on her account.

A carer has been jailed for fraud after she targeting vulnerable people in Warwick in her care. Photo shows the Justice Centre in Leamington, which is home to Warwick Crown Court.

The victim checked her online shopping account and noticed there were three items bought that she had no knowledge of.

Following this two more victims, also from Warwick, were identified when the daughter of an elderly couple contacted police to say that they had noticed 14 unusual transactions on her mother’s account.

Enquiries showed Swinbourne had used the victim’s card to order items that were to delivered victim’s address.

At Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday (January 31) Swinbourne, 27, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 17 months after pleading guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation.

PC Irwin from Warwickshire Police said: “Swinbourne was in a position of trust and abused this position in a most callous way.

"I welcome the sentence handed down to her and am pleased she will no longer be able to abuse her position in this way.”