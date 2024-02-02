Carer jailed for fraud after targeting vulnerable people in Warwick in her care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A carer has been jailed for fraud after she targeted vulnerable people in her care.

The offending came to light when a woman from Warwick contacted police to say she believed her carer, Amie Swinbourne, had used her bank card to order items for herself online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concerns arose when the victim’s bank contacted her to report suspicious activity on her account.

A carer has been jailed for fraud after she targeting vulnerable people in Warwick in her care. Photo shows the Justice Centre in Leamington, which is home to Warwick Crown Court.

The victim checked her online shopping account and noticed there were three items bought that she had no knowledge of.

Following this two more victims, also from Warwick, were identified when the daughter of an elderly couple contacted police to say that they had noticed 14 unusual transactions on her mother’s account.

Enquiries showed Swinbourne had used the victim’s card to order items that were to delivered victim’s address.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday (January 31) Swinbourne, 27, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 17 months after pleading guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation.

PC Irwin from Warwickshire Police said: “Swinbourne was in a position of trust and abused this position in a most callous way.