Carer jailed for sexually assaulting vulnerable teenage boy in Leamington

Matthew Francis, 26, from Halesowen was jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting the boy in 2018.

On the day of the offence, Francis drove to Leamington to meet the victim. While they were in the car together he inappropriately touched the boy before getting him in a headlock and kissing him.

Francis was arrested the following day after his victim contacted police.

Following the sentencing at Warwick Crown Court last week, investigating officer Detective Constable Tristan Pettitt said: “This was a terrifying incident that has had a long-term effect on the vulnerable victim who has shown great bravery in coming to the police and supporting this prosecution.