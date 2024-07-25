Cars scratched in Warwick - owners of damaged vehicles urged to get in touch with police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owners of vehicles that have been damaged in Warwick are being urged to get in touch with police investigating a spate of damage.

Officers at the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of several vehicles being damaged within the areas of Fullarton Avenue, Munday Lane and Conrad Lewis Way, in the early hours of last Friday (July 19).

A spokesperson from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “These vehicles appear to have been scratched by a person using a sharp tool or object.

"We have made progression within our investigations but feel a large number of vehicles that have been damaged have not been reported.

“If your vehicle has been damaged on the given date, and believe it could be linked to our ongoing investigations, please report the incident to ourselves using the Warwickshire Police website: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk”

Information can also be submitted by calling 101.