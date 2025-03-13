Cash, gold coins and emerald ring stolen from property near Warwick

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Mar 2025, 15:23 BST
Three Krugerrand coins were stolen during the break-in. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Policeplaceholder image
Three Krugerrand coins were stolen during the break-in. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police
Collectors gold coins, an emerald ring and cash were all stolen from a property near Warwick last week.

The break in happened at a property in Beausale between 1pm and 4.30pm last Friday (March 7).

The stolen coins were three Krugerrand coins.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: “If anyone witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in the area, or has seen or been offered the coins or a ring for sale, please call 101 quoting incident number 225 of March 7.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice