Cash, gold coins and emerald ring stolen from property near Warwick
Collectors gold coins, an emerald ring and cash were all stolen from a property near Warwick last week.
The break in happened at a property in Beausale between 1pm and 4.30pm last Friday (March 7).
The stolen coins were three Krugerrand coins.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses.
A spokesperson said: “If anyone witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in the area, or has seen or been offered the coins or a ring for sale, please call 101 quoting incident number 225 of March 7.”