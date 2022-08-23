Cat left disabled after being shot in Lutterworth - owners warn 'there is someone locally who likes to hurt animals'

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Francesco has been left disabled after the shooting

Distraught owners say their cat has been left disabled after being shot in Lutterworth.

Zoe Altham and partner Harry Farnham were horrified when they discovered their six-year-old cat Francesco had been shot in the back.

The much-loved pet is now unable to walk properly and cannot feel the end of his tail.

They believe the incident happened around July 10 as the cat began acting differently, but he seemed to recover before going downhill again earlier this month.

It comes just two years after another cat, named Bruce Willis, was shot with an air rifle in Gale Street – close to Zoe and Harry’s address on Macauley Road.

The couple do not know where exactly Francesco was shot as he managed to get himself home despite his injuries.

Zoe said: "Francesco was shot in the back so he's got likely spinal cord damage as he now can't walk properly and he cannot feel the end of his tail at all. We are managing it conservatively with antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and painkillers which seems to be helping in that he's behaving like his usual self, however he can't move around very easily.

"A cat was shot in Lutterworth in 2020 – we live a few streets over from where that incident happened.

“There is obviously someone who lives locally who likes to hurt animals. While our lovely boy seems like he's making improvements, I imagine he's now going to be disabled for the rest of his life.”

Zoe said while she has contacted police they direct cases of animal abuse to the RSPCA, which is not taking phone calls unless an animal is in immediate danger.

She is now hoping to raise awareness about shootings in the area..

The RSPCA say they see a surge in similar incidents over the summer period and is calling on government to introduce tighter restrictions around air guns.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: “Every year we receive shocking reports of animals who have been injured in attacks using air guns. It is very distressing to think that some people take pleasure from deliberate and brutal acts of cruelty that causes such horrific injuries to defenceless animals.

"This summer we've launched our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to raise awareness of the increase in cruelty to animals over the summer months, and to ask the public to help us tackle incidents like this.

"The number of calls to the RSPCA cruelty line rises from approximately 90,000 a month to 134,000 a month over the summer months, and the number of reports of deliberate cruelty - such as shootings and beatings - increases from 6,000 a month to 7,600.

"Sadly, cats and wildlife are normally the animals that are more susceptible to shootings simply because they are out in the open with no one to protect them.