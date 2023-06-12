Register
CCTV appeal launched after assault and theft at Kenilworth shop

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:54 BST

Police have issued a CCTV appeal following incidents of assault and shoplifting in Kenilworth.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured following three thefts from a shop in May.

During one incident on May 20 a member of staff reported being assaulted.

Warwickshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to as he may be able to help with enquiries. Photos by Warwickshire PoliceWarwickshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to as he may be able to help with enquiries. Photos by Warwickshire Police
Warwickshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to as he may be able to help with enquiries. Photos by Warwickshire Police

Officers say the man in the picture may have information that could help with their enquiries.

If you know this man, or have any other information about these incidents, go to https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/, or call 101 quoting incident 390 of May 20.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.