Police have issued a CCTV appeal following incidents of assault and shoplifting in Kenilworth.
Officers want to speak to the man pictured following three thefts from a shop in May.
Advertisement
Advertisement
During one incident on May 20 a member of staff reported being assaulted.
Officers say the man in the picture may have information that could help with their enquiries.
If you know this man, or have any other information about these incidents, go to https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/, or call 101 quoting incident 390 of May 20.