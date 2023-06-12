Do you recognise him?

Police have issued a CCTV appeal following incidents of assault and shoplifting in Kenilworth.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured following three thefts from a shop in May.

During one incident on May 20 a member of staff reported being assaulted.

Warwickshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to as he may be able to help with enquiries. Photos by Warwickshire Police

Officers say the man in the picture may have information that could help with their enquiries.

If you know this man, or have any other information about these incidents, go to https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/, or call 101 quoting incident 390 of May 20.