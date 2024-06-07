CCTV appeal launched after sexual assault in Leamington

Published 7th Jun 2024, 09:35 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 09:35 BST
A CCTV appeal has been launched by officers who are investigating a sexual assault in Leamington.

Warwickshire Police said it is looking to speak to the man in the CCTV images in relation to the incident which happened on Friday April 19.

At around 8.45am, a girl was the victim of a sexual assault while walking along Prospect Road near Redland Park in Leamington.

The alleged suspect was described as a young man at 5ft 6in tall with short black hair and a green coat.

Warwickshire Police said it is looking to speak to the man in the CCTV images in relation to the incident which happened on Friday April 19. Photo by Warwickshire Police

If anyone can identify the man in these images, or if they were around that area on the morning of Friday April 19 and saw someone acting strangely or suspiciously, they should contact us Warwickshire Police citing Incident 77 of April 25.

The force can be contacted at www.warwickshire.police.uk/reportor by calling 101.

The investigating officer is DC 2353 Filipinski.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.