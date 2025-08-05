CCTV image released after 41 cars vandalised in Rugby
Warwickshire Police said 41 cars were vandalised in the Overslade area of Rugby during the early hours of Sunday morning (August 3).
Between 12am and 2am the cars, which were parked in Saunton Road, Westbourne Grove and Wentworth Road, had their windows smashed and were spray painted with green paint.
Chief Inspector Angus Eagles, policing commander for the Rugby area, said: “This incident has understandably caused a lot of anguish in the local community, and we have launched a thorough investigation to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.
“One of the people we would like to speak to was wearing a distinctive top which we believe to be the Off White brand.
"There’s an image of the top, I appreciate it’s not the best, but we’re hoping someone can help us identify the owner. Our CCTV enquiries are ongoing.
“We're continuing our enquiries and appeal for anyone with CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage from the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information that could help officers with their enquiries can contact them by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling 101.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by going to: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Warwickshire Police also added that Crimestoppers pays a reward of up to £1,000 if the information provided exclusively to them leads to one or more person being arrested and charged.