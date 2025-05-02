CCTV image released after cash and food stolen from pub near Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released a CCTV image as part of an investigation into a pub burglary.

The Montgomery of Alamein, in Field Barn Road in Hampton Magna, was broken into at around 4am on April 14.

Cash and food were stolen.

Officers from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team released the image on Thursday (May 1) in the hopes that the person pictured could help them with their investigation.

If anyone recognises the person pictured they should get in touch by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 23/15576/25.