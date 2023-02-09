CCTV image released as police continue investigate young girls being filmed in Leamington store changing room

The incident happened in January.

Warwickshire Police have released a CCTV image as part of a continuing investigate into young girls being filmed in a Leamington store changing room.

In January, officers launched an appeal for information after a report of voyeurism H&M on the Parade.

The incident happened at 2.15pm on Saturday, January 21.

Police investigating a report of voyeurism at a shop in Leamington have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

The investigation was launched after a member of staff challenged a man after she was concerned that he was filming two young girls in the changing room.

The man fled the scene and police have been working to identify him.

Now, police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to. Officers believe this man will have information that will assist their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident 170 of January 21.

Officers investigating a report of voyeurism at a shop in Leamington have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police