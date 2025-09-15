CCTV images released following assault at Stratford Railway Station

Warwickshire Police investigating an unprovoked attack at Stratford-upon-Avon railway station have released these images in connection with the incident

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 6.30pm on June 22 2025, a man on the train was pulled off the train by young men he didn’t know.

They proceeded to punch and kick him, leaving him with swelling and bruising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers would like to speak to the young men in the images as they believe they may have information helpful to their investigation.

Warwickshire Police officers investigating an unprovoked attack at Stratford-upon-Avon railway station have released these images in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 429 of June 22.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.