CCTV images released following assault at Stratford Railway Station
Warwickshire Police investigating an unprovoked attack at Stratford-upon-Avon railway station have released these images in connection with the incident
At around 6.30pm on June 22 2025, a man on the train was pulled off the train by young men he didn’t know.
They proceeded to punch and kick him, leaving him with swelling and bruising.
Officers would like to speak to the young men in the images as they believe they may have information helpful to their investigation.
Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 429 of June 22.
They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.