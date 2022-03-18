CCTV images released of jewel thief suspect in Nuneaton

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man who might have information that could help with their enquiries.

A lunchtime jewellery theft has triggered a police appeal for help to identify the man they believe was responsible.

The burglary at a house in Keswick Close, Nuneaton, took place on Tuesday, March 15, between 11.50am and 12.50pm.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man who might have information that could help with their enquiries.

The suspect was described as being male, around 30 years old and between 5ft 6in and 5ft 8in tall. He was bald and wearing white trainers and dark coloured coat that came down to his thighs. Police believe he fled with a black Adidas rucksack stolen from the house.

Anyone with information about his identity should call 101 quoting incident number 165 of 15 March 2022 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.